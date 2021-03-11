Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Nurse set for return but five Toronto players remain out due to virus protocols

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    TORONTO coach Nick Nurse will be back on the bench Thursday night in Tampa, Florida, against Atlanta, while five players remain out because of health and safety protocols.

    Starters Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby and reserves Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw will sit out for the third straight game.

    Terence Davis is questionable for the game because of a left ankle sprain.

    Assistant coach Sergio Scariolo directed the team in both games Nurse missed.

      PHOTO: AP

