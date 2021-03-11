Nurse set for return but five Toronto players remain out due to virus protocols

TORONTO coach Nick Nurse will be back on the bench Thursday night in Tampa, Florida, against Atlanta, while five players remain out because of health and safety protocols.

Starters Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby and reserves Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw will sit out for the third straight game.

Terence Davis is questionable for the game because of a left ankle sprain.

Assistant coach Sergio Scariolo directed the team in both games Nurse missed.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos