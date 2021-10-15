Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Oct 15
    NBA

    Markus Howard hits 9 triples as Nuggets outlast Thunder in OT

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    Markus Howard Bol Bol Nuggets
    Bol Bol and Markus Howard came through for the Nuggets.
    PHOTO: AP | @nuggets on Twitter

    TULSA, Okla. — Markus Howard made nine 3-pointers and scored 31 points, Bol Bol had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Denver beat Oklahoma, 113-107, in overtime in their preseason finale.

    Nuggets vs Thunder preseason recap

    Howard's 3 with 4.2 seconds left in regulation tied it at 102-all, and his back-to-back 3s 36 seconds part in the extra session gave the Nuggets the lead for good.

    Aleksej Pokusevki scored 22 points for the Thunder.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Bol Bol and Markus Howard came through for the Nuggets.
      PHOTO: AP | @nuggets on Twitter

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again