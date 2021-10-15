Markus Howard hits 9 triples as Nuggets outlast Thunder in OT

TULSA, Okla. — Markus Howard made nine 3-pointers and scored 31 points, Bol Bol had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Denver beat Oklahoma, 113-107, in overtime in their preseason finale.
Nuggets vs Thunder preseason recap
Howard's 3 with 4.2 seconds left in regulation tied it at 102-all, and his back-to-back 3s 36 seconds part in the extra session gave the Nuggets the lead for good.
Aleksej Pokusevki scored 22 points for the Thunder.
