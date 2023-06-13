Nuggets first champs in 16-team format that didn't have to play a top-3 seed

IN terms of opponent seeding, Denver's run to this NBA championship was unlike any other since the league went to the 16-team playoff format 40 seasons ago.

The Nuggets' road to this title saw them beat No. 8 Minnesota in the Western Conference quarterfinals, No. 4 Phoenix in the West semifinals, the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the West finals and then the East's No. 8 seed in Miami in the NBA Finals.

The Nuggets — who were the No. 1 seed in the West — are the first champion in the 16-team format that didn't have to play a No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 seed on their way to the title. Only six of the last 39 champions in this format got through the playoffs by facing just one top-three seed along the way. ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Miami — which ousted East No. 1 seed Milwaukee in Round 1 this year — was bidding to be the fifth team in this format that defeated both No. 1 seeds on their way to a championship. The teams that got that done: Toronto in 2019, the Lakers in both 2001 and 2002, and Houston in 1995.

PHOTO: AP

That Rockets team had — by far — the toughest road, in terms of seeds faced, on the way to a title in this format. Houston was the No. 6 seed out of the West that season and had to beat No. 3 Utah in Round 1, No. 2 Phoenix in Round 2, No. 1 San Antonio for the West title and East No. 1 Orlando in the finals.

That was the Houston team that prompted Rockets coach Rudy Tomjanovich, now a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, to famously proclaim "Don't ever underestimate the heart of a champion" when those NBA Finals concluded.