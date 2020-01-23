Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Big blow for Nuggets as Mason Plumlee sidelined indefinitely due to foot injury

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    DENVER — The Denver Nuggets will be without backup center Mason Plumlee indefinitely after he suffered a right foot injury.

    The Nuggets announced on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) that Plumlee will be reevaluated in two to four weeks.

    Plumlee injured a bone in his foot during a game in Minnesota against the Timberwolves on Monday. He rolled his right ankle in the second quarter, but returned in the third.

    It's a blow to a Nuggets team that's already missing starters Paul Millsap (bruised knee), Gary Harris (strained right adductor muscle) and Jamal Murray (sprained left ankle).

    Plumlee is averaging 7.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Nuggets, who are near the top of the Western Conference standings.

      PHOTO: AP

