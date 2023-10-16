Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Hot-shooting Nuggets ease to victory as Bulls rest key players

    Denver shoots 52.7 percent in its home preseason opener
    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    ROOKIE Julian Strawther scored 25 points in 25 minutes and Denver beat visiting Chicago, 116-102, as the Bulls rested most of their starters on Sunday in NBA preseason action (Monday, Manila time).

    Jamal Murray added 21 points and Nikola Jokic scored 15 for Denver, which shot 52.7 percent.

    Coby White and Patrick Williams scored 20 points apiece and Andre Drummond grabbed 10 rebounds for Chicago.

    Demar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic did not play for the Bulls.

    Nikola Jokic

