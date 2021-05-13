Nuggets get go signal from health officials to increase stadium capacity

KROENKE Sports & Entertainment announced on Wednesday that state health officials have approved an increased capacity at Ball Arena for Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche playoff games.

The current approved capacity of 4,050 fans will increase to 7,750 fans for the NHL and NBA playoffs later this month.

That new figure represents 42.3 percent of seating capacity at the Denver arena.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays are moving north in June and have added fully vaccinated seating sections at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, increasing the ballpark's seating capacity to 35% for the first eight home games.

That's in line with the latest guidelines from New York state. The Blue Jays will play several home games in Buffalo due to restrictions in cross-border travel between the US and Canada because of COVID-19.

Blue Jays tickets go on sale on May 20, and tickets for the minor league Bisons go on sale Tuesday.

Continue reading below ↓

Fans can purchase a maximum of four tickets per game, choosing between physically distanced and fully vaccinated seating sections. Tickets will be sold in pods of up to four seats, with each pod spaced a minimum of six feet apart. They're available to both vaccinated and non-vaccinated fans.

Fully vaccinated sections will be able to have full capacity.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Face coverings will be required for all fans aged two and older.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN