No timetable for CP3 return but he's sure Suns can manage

CLEVELAND — Chris Paul isn't sure if his injured right hand will be healthy enough for him to play when the Phoenix Suns return from the All-Star break.

He believes his Suns will be fine, even if his hand isn't.

Paul was injured on Wednesday in a victory over Houston in the final game before the break and his hand was in a cast on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) when he held his All-Star press conference. He said he was frustrated but also sounded optimistic.

"I've had four hand surgeries in my career. It's like my hand surgeon is part of my family, but things could be a lot worse," Paul said. "I'm still blessed, grateful that we're 48-10 and if I do miss some time, I know the guys will hold it down."

Paul was hurt when he got his hand jammed on a pass and argued for the first technical. He then bumped into referee J.T. Orr a few seconds later to earn a second technical and an ejection, leaving the court holding his right hand.

"It didn't feel good, I'll tell you that much," Paul said. "And then when you get ejected off some bogus stuff too, that don't help, either."

Paul was hoping he could still try to play Sunday night for Team LeBron, but also can't be sure when he will next play for the Suns, who have rolled to the best record in the NBA.

"For me, I always want to play. I haven't missed a game this season, you know what I mean," Paul said. "So when I did feel that in my hand I was mad for all types of reasons, but obviously we won't do anything dumb or stupid.

"So I'm going to try to heal as fast as physically possible and the second that I am able to play, I guarantee you I will be playing."

CP3 is unsure when he will return to ac tion. PHOTO: AP

STRONG SHOWING

With a chance to be seen by a vast audience, Morgan State and Howard put on a show in the inaugural HBCU Classic.

The conference rivals went down to the wire with Howard winning 68-66. But this was so much bigger than a game.

The NBA has had a long-term relationship with historically Black college and universities, beginning with former Commissioner David Stern making the connection between the league and school a priority. That partnership has grown in recent years.

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Khris Middleton stayed after his media availability to watch Saturday's game at Wolstein Center. The league also set up meetings with players and executives to network and educate the student-athletes on career opportunities.

Basketball players weren't the only HBUC athletes in the spotlight on Saturday.

About 30 minutes before the HBCU Classic ended, the Legacy Bowl kicked off in New Orleans. Top football players from historically Black colleges and universities capped off a week of meetings with NFL coaches and executive in the nationally televised game.

SOME OKC LOVE

LeBron James praised Oklahoma City general manager Sam Presti on Saturday.

Asked about Thunder rookie Josh Giddey, James used the opportunity to talk Presti.

"The MVP over there is Sam Presti," James said. "He's the MVP. I mean, Josh Giddey is great. I don't understand (Presti's) eye for talent. He drafted K.D. (Kevin Durant), Russ (Russell Westbrook), Jeff Green, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Josh Giddey and the list goes on and on. This guy is pretty damn good."

James' comments are interesting in that they came a few weeks after he and star center Anthony Davis expressed disappointment that Lakers GM Rob Pelinka didn't make any moves to help the team at the trading deadline.

James also went out of his way recently to compliment Los Angeles Rams GM Les Snead, who went all in and made several big moves that led to a Super Bowl title.

