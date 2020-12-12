Magic use balanced offense to score big win over Bogdanovic’s Hawks

NIKOLA Vucevic had 18 points and 11 rebounds, the rest of the Orlando starters delivered double-digit scores in the Magic’s 116-112 win over the Atlanta Hawks in an NBA preseason game on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Dwayne Bacon scored 14, Evan Fournier added 13, Aaron Gordon had 12.

Markelle Fultz came up with 10 points, while Michael Carter Williams came off the bench to also score 10 for Orlando.

DeAndre Hunter led Atlanta, scoring 18, while John Collins and Danilo Gallinari added 14 each.

