Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Oct 31
    NBA

    Bulls surge down the stretch behind Vucevic to defeat Pacers

    Chicago has split four games to start the season
    Just now
    undefined
    PHOTO: AP

    By Phillip B. Wilson, AP

    INDIANAPOLIS — Nikola Vucevic scored nine of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, and the Chicago Bulls rallied past the Indiana Pacers, 112-105, on Monday night (Tuesday, Manila time).

    The Bulls trailed by five entering the fourth, but surged down the stretch as Vucevic delivered three key layups. The first two tied the game and the third gave Chicago a one-point lead. DeMar DeRozan put the Bulls ahead to stay on a layup that made it 101-99 with 3:46 remaining.

    See Dejounte Murray scores 41 as Hawks rally from 19 down to beat Wolves

    Zach LaVine had 23 points and DeRozan scored 20 for the Bulls, who have split four games to start the season.

    The Pacers, who had opened with a pair of victories, were their own worst enemy in settling for long-range shots. They made 12 of 46 3-pointers (26.1%).

    Alex Caruso

    Myles Turner led the Pacers with 20 points. Tyrese Haliburton had 19 points and 13 assists, and Bennedict Mathurin and Bruce Brown each scored 15 points.

    Haliburton's driving layup in the final seconds gave Indiana a 55-53 lead at halftime.

    Two nights after scoring a career-high 51 points at Detroit, LaVine struggled early. The All-Star made two of seven shots but hit five free throws for 10 points in the first half. DeRozan missed six of seven shots in a four-point half.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    UP NEXT

    Bulls: At Dallas on Wednesday.

    Pacers: At Boston on Wednesday.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again