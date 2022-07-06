Nikola Jovic nails five triples in Heat win over Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO — Serbian forward Nikola Jovic scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help the Miami Heat beat the Golden State Warriors, 94-70, on Day 3 of the California Classic on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Jovic, the No. 27 overall pick, was 5 of 7 from 3-point range and shot 9 of 16 overall. Six of his rebounds were on the offensive end, helping the Heat to a 47-23 edge on the glass.

Jovic has played for Mega Basket in the Serbian league, averaging 11.7 points on 43 percent shooting in that league this past season.

"I'm just happy we won," the 6-foot-11 Jovic said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"My performance, you know, I've been working my whole life to play here (NBA) and I did good."

Gui Santos, selected by Golden State with the 55th pick, had 12 points and five assists. The 6-8 forward from the Novo Basquete Brasil league was 3 for 3 from distance.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.