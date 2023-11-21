Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Nikola Jokic, Nuggets coach thrown out for rant against refs

    Outbursts leave Nuggets without Malone and their best player
    by Associated Press
    4 hours ago
    nikola jokic ejected denver nuggers nba
    PHOTO: AP

    DETROIT — Nikola Jokic and Nuggets coach Mike Malone were ejected in the first half of Denver's game at Detroit in NBA action on Monday night (Tuesday, Manila time).

    Nikola Jokic loses plot

    Jokic received his first technical for arguing a call in the first quarter. Malone was ejected for going onto the court to dispute a call late in the period. Jokic was tossed after arguing another call with 1:22 left in the first half.

      Jokic had nine points, five rebounds and five assists in 15:13 minutes before being tossed.

      The Nuggets led 56-55 at halftime. The Pistons (2-12) entered play on an 11-game losing streak.

