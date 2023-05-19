Malone annoyed by disrespect to Jokic, Nuggets

NIKOLA Jokic continued his all-around brilliance 23 points, 17 rebounds and a dozen assists in Denver’s 108-013 win over Los Angeles on Friday, Manila time, a day after ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters handed the Nuggets the no-respect card by acknowledging that she'd never seen the two-time MVP play before Game 1.

Malone on lack of respect for Nikola Jokic

"For those that don't know him, he's got 13 playoff triple-doubles now," Nuggets coach Michael Malone sneered after Game 2. "It's just incredible what he continues to do on a nightly basis on the biggest stage in the world."

As for Jokic, he brushed off the slights on him and his teammates, saying, "It's nothing new for us."

Malone was plenty miffed by the Lakers getting all the pub.

"You win Game 1 and all everybody talked about was the Lakers," Malone said. "Let's be honest, the national narrative was, 'Hey, the Lakers are fine. They're down 1-0, but they figured something out.' No one talked about how Nikola just had an historic performance. He's got 13 (playoff) triple-doubles now, third all-time. What he's doing is just incredible.

"But their narrative wasn't about the Nuggets. The narrative wasn't about Nikola. The narrative was about the Lakers and their adjustments. So you know, you put that in your pipe and you smoke it, you come back and you know what, we're gonna go up 2-0."