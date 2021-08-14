Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Aug 14
    NBA

    Nicolas Batum officially re-signs with LA Clippers

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers on Friday re-signed free agent Nicolas Batum, who revived his career during last season's pandemic-shortened schedule.

    He signed his new contract in his native France during a livestream on the team's Instagram account. With Batum locked up, the team has retained all of its free agents who helped lead the Clippers to their first Western Conference finals appearance in franchise history.

    The 32-year-old forward averaged 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 67 games while shooting 40% from the field last season.

    In the playoffs, Batum had similar averages while playing 29 minutes a game.

    "Nico is a terrific player, a selfless teammate and a consummate professional, who lifts us in a lot of different ways," said Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations. "He fit in perfectly from the beginning, and we're grateful he's chosen to return."

    Batum played for France in the Tokyo Olympics, losing to the United States in the gold medal game, 87-82.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Nicolas Batum
    Nicolas Batum

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again