News you need to know: TNT, Ginebra win; Japeth, Pogoy updates and more

Ginebra back on track

CHRISTIAN Standhardinger scored 21 of his 27 points in the first half as Ginebra overpowered Blackwater, 119-93, on Sunday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Philsports Arena.

Jamie Malonzo had 25 points on 9 of 11 shooting, while Justin Brownlee shot 10 for 18, finishing with 22 points as the Gin Kings ended a two-game skid and improved their win-loss record to 4-2 for fifth spot.

Shawn Glover, reactivated after Blackwater went winless in three games with Troy Williams, managed only 14 points on 6 of 19 shooting.

Baser Amer, Ato Ular and Yousef Taha scored 12 each for the Bossing, who absorbed their sixth consecutive loss for a 1-7 slate.

Japeth injury update

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

GINEBRA doesn’t expect Japeth Aguilar to return to action until late in the playoffs.

The 36-year-old Aguilar is out three to five weeks due to an MCL sprain sustained nearly two weeks ago in a Ginebra win against NLEX, the Gin Kings’ second game of the conference.

Ginebra has managed to split the next four games and now hold a 4-2 win-loss record for fifth spot.

Aguilar, won’t see action in the PBA All-Stars even as he topped the vote to earn the spot as team captain and will also miss Gilas Pilipinas’ games in the final qualifying window for the Fiba Basketball World Cup on Friday against Lebanon and next Monday against Jordan.

TNT solo leader in Governors’ Cup

JAYSON Castro was brilliant all night but Calvin Oftana came up with the biggest basket, nailing a putback at the buzzer after a Rondae Hollis-Jefferson miss as TNT nipped San Miguel, 105-103, on Sunday.

Castro shot 6 for 12, finishing with a team-high 21 points, while making eight assists as Hollis-Jefferson struggled, going 7 for 27 although he made seven dimes.

TNT gained the solo lead with eight wins in nine games, while San Miguel slips to second at 7-2.

Cameron Clark scored 30 on 11 of 22 shooting to lead the Beermen, while CJ Perez went 9 for 18 and finished with 25 points.

Pogoy out of Gilas

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

ROGER Pogoy has a bone bruise in the right foot and will not be able to join the Philippine team in the final window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The 30-year-old guard sustained the injury in TNT’s game against Blackwater and he sat out Sunday’s game against San Miguel.

Pogoy is the latest key player to drop out of the national pool, with Japeth Aguilar going down to injury nearly two weeks ago.