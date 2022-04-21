News you need to know: Big Dome fire, Finals Game 6 moved and more

Game 6 moved

PBA 3x3 action was halted and Game Six of the Governors' Cup postponed. PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

GAME Six of the PBA Governors Cup Finals has been reset to Friday after a fire broke out at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

A small area of the Big Dome caught fire due to faulty electrical wiring, with smoke reaching the playing area as the PBA held its 3x3 Grand Finals.

Continue reading below ↓

Play was halted and even as firefighters declared fire out around 1 p.m., the PBA decided to postpone the Governors Cup Finals Game Six between Ginebra and Meralco.

League Commissioner Willie Marcial said the tickets for Game Six will be refunded. The match on Friday is set at the MOA Arena.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Ayaw nating ipagsapalaran ang kaligtasan ng mga fans, ng mga players at mga game staff. Better safe than sorry,” said Marcial.

Rest for injured stars

Continue reading below ↓

Chris Banchero and the Bolts look to force a series decider.

THE postponement of Game Six of the PBA Governors Cup finals means extra time to recover for players, particularly those nursing injuries.

Meralco had practice on Wednesday afternoon, hours after the announcement from the PBA that Game Six will instead be played on Friday at the MOA Arena.

Bolts coach Norman Black said the Bolts will keep their focus and not think whether the postponement was advantageous to his team.

Chris Banchero has yet to hit top form after an upper body suffered during the semifinal series against Magnolia.

“In fairness to him, he is playing hurt. I’m more grateful that he is out there on the court giving it a try,” said Black.

Ginebra big man Japeth Aguilar, meanwhile, returned to action from a calf injury on Sunday in Game Four before making an impact in limited minutes in Game Five.

Continue reading below ↓

Casimero out; Sultan to face Butler

Jonas Sultan fights on short notice.

THE British Boxing Board of Control has ruled Johnriel Casimero out of the bout against Paul Butler for violating its medical guidelines.

Casimero, who holds the WBO bantamweight belt, broke the rules on cutting weight by going to a sauna just before the April 22 fight.

Continue reading below ↓

The BBBofC has also ordered Casimero’s camp to show cause as to why he should not be stripped of the title.

Another Filipino fighter, Jonas Sultan, has been tapped to replace Casimero in the fight.

The WBO had already been notified of BBBofC decision.

"Wherefore considering the preceding request, the WBO World Championship Committee hereby grants sanction approval for the subject matter between Paul Butler and first available world bantamweight contender Jonas Sultan to be held on Friday," said the WBO in a statement.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.