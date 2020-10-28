Knicks willing to take on 'undesirable contract' in trade to also get an asset

THEY say you have to give some to get some.

But the New York Knicks are willing to give much more to get some.

The Knicks are reportedly open to absorb an expensive contract so they can also acquire an asset.

Ian Begley of SNY reported the Knicks are “open to using their cap space to take on undesirable contracts” if it also results in them getting a valuable draft pick or a young player in a trade.

The Knicks already own the Nos. 8, 27, and 38 picks in the 2020 Draft, and could have as much as $60 million in cap room in the offseason depending on what they plan to do on contract options for Bobby Portis, Wayne Ellington, Taj Gibson, and Reggie Bullock.

The Knicks are rebuilding around incoming sophomore RJ Barrett and promising center Mitchell Robinson, and are under new management in president Leon Rose and coach Tom Thibodeau.

PHOTO: AP

