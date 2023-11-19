Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Nov 19
    NBA

    New York Knicks sustain resurgence with win on the road vs Hornets

    After so-so start, Knicks have now won three in a row - six of last seven
    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    jalen brunson knicks hornets
    PHOTO: AP

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jalen Brunson scored 32 points as the New York Knicks extended their NBA winning streak to three games with a 122-108 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night (Sunday, Manila time).

    Knicks win for sixth time in seven games

    Brunson scored 26 points in the opening half for the Knicks, who never trailed and built a 15-point lead by the intermission on the way to their sixth win in seven games.

    Donte DiVincenzo added 25 points, Julius Randle scored 21 points, R.J. Barrett finished with 15 points and Mitchell Robinson had a game-high 14 rebounds for New York.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      LaMelo Ball led all scorers with 34 points for Charlotte, which lost its fourth straight game. Rookie Brandon Miller had 29 points and Miles Bridges 19.

      After leading 30-19 after the first quarter, New York took a game-high 15-point lead three times in the second quarter — the last at 47-32 — before Charlotte whittled the lead to single digits.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Knicks quash Hornets comeback

      Ball hit two 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter that pulled the Hornets within 94-88 with 9:37 left. New York countered with a 15-6 run over the next 5 1/2 minutes, led by Barrett and DiVincenzo, that quelled any hopes Charlotte had of a comeback.

      Baron Davis, a player who played for both teams during a 13-year career, was honored at halftime as a “Hornets Legend,” part of Charlotte’s 35-year anniversary of NBA basketball.

      SEE ALSO
      SEE ALSO

      A first-round pick of Charlotte in 1999, Davis was a two-time NBA All-Star during his six-year career with the Hornets/New Orleans Pelicans; Charlotte moved to New Orleans after the 2001-02 season. Davis later played for the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Knicks.

      UP NEXT

      Knicks: At Minnesota on Monday.

      Hornets: Host Boston on Monday.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again