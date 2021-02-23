Pelicans stadium set for capacity increase after drop in COVID-19 cases in area

THE New Orleans Pelicans are increasing maximum attendance to 2,700 fans beginning Wednesday night when they host the Detroit Pistons (Thursday, Manila time).

The Pelicans have been selling nearly 1,500 tickets per game since last month after allowing fewer than 1,000 fans per game to start the season.

The club has been working with local and state government health officials to determine safe attendance policies that are tied to local coronavirus transmission rates.

A considerable recent drop in new area COVID-19 cases has allowed for the increase in attendance.

Fans at Pelicans games are required to wear masks unless eating or drinking, and are asked to socially distance from people who are not in their group. Hand sanitizer dispensers have been placed throughout the 18,000-seat Smoothie King Center.

Pelicans officials say they are hoping to allow as many as 4,000 fans per game later this season.

