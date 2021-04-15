Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Apr 16
    NBA

    LaMarcus Aldridge announces retirement after health scare

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW YORK — LaMarcus Aldridge retired from the NBA on Thursday after saying he experienced an irregular heartbeat during his final game with the Brooklyn Nets.

    Aldridge, 35, posted a statement on social media saying the heart concern he had during and after Brooklyn’s victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) was one of the “scariest things” he’s experienced.

    Aldridge said he feels better now after getting it checked out but decided to end his 15-year career.

    “For 15 years I’ve put basketball first, and now, it is time to put my health and my family first,” Aldridge wrote.

    The seven-time All-Star signed with the Nets on March 28 and he had become their starting center. He missed the last two games with what the team had called a non-COVID-19 illness.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Continue reading below ↓
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again