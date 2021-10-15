Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Harris leads hot shooting as Nets nip T-Wolves to end preseason

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    Nic Claxton dunk Nets vs Timberwolves preseason
    Nic Claxton goes up for a slam over the Timberwolves defense in preseason.
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW YORK — Joe Harris scored 23 points, shooting 7 for 10 from 3-point range, and Kevin Durant added 19 points and Brooklyn beat Minnesota, 107,-101, as the teams closed preseason.

    Nets vs Timberwolves preseason recap

    The Nets was 15 for 36 from 3-point range. Lamarcus Aldridge scored 16 points for Brooklyn, Nicolas Claxton 11 and Paul Milsap 10.

    Joe Harris Nets vs Timberwolves preseasonAside from his outside sniping, Joe Harris also took it strong to the hoop.

    Jake Layman's dunk brought Minnesota to 103-101 with 1:14 left. Cam Thomas made all four of his free throws to clinch it.

    Anthony Edwards scored 23 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 16 for the Timberwolves.

