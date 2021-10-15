Harris leads hot shooting as Nets nip T-Wolves to end preseason

NEW YORK — Joe Harris scored 23 points, shooting 7 for 10 from 3-point range, and Kevin Durant added 19 points and Brooklyn beat Minnesota, 107,-101, as the teams closed preseason.

Nets vs Timberwolves preseason recap

The Nets was 15 for 36 from 3-point range. Lamarcus Aldridge scored 16 points for Brooklyn, Nicolas Claxton 11 and Paul Milsap 10.

Aside from his outside sniping, Joe Harris also took it strong to the hoop.

Continue reading below ↓

Jake Layman's dunk brought Minnesota to 103-101 with 1:14 left. Cam Thomas made all four of his free throws to clinch it.

Anthony Edwards scored 23 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 16 for the Timberwolves.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.