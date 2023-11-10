Nets leading scorer Cam Thomas out at least two weeks with sprained left ankle

NEW YORK — Cam Thomas, the Brooklyn Nets' leading scorer, will miss at least two weeks because of a sprained left ankle.

Thomas was hurt on Wednesday night when he stepped on a player's foot and turned his ankle during the Nets' 100-93 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The team said he had an MRI exam on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) that confirmed the sprain.

The Nets added that Thomas would be evaluated again in two weeks.

Thomas had 14 points before leaving. He is averaging 26.9 points per game in his first full season as a starter, good for 10th in the league.

