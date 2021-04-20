Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Apr 20
    NBA

    Kevin Durant ruled out for Nets game against Pelicans due to thigh contusion

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW YORK — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant will not play on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) when the Nets visit the New Orleans Pelicans because of a left thigh contusion.

    It will be Durant's 34th missed game this season. He has appeared in 24, the latest of those being Sunday in Miami. He had to leave that game after four minutes because of the thigh issue, and Brooklyn went on to lose 109-107.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Brooklyn has also ruled out James Harden again because of his right hamstring injury.

    Durant has missed 24 games because of a left hamstring injury, six others in accordance with the league's health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus and three more for injury management.

    Durant is averaging 27.3 points this season.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again