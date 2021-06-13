Harden still out but Green could rejoin Nets for Game 4 vs Bucks

MILWAUKEE — The Brooklyn Nets again won't have James Harden but could have forward Jeff Green back for Game Four of their second-round playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Nets coach Steve Nash said on Saturday that Harden is out and Green is questionable for Sunday's game. Nash added that both players are "progressing well."

Harden hasn't played since leaving Game One of the series in the opening minute with tightness in his right hamstring. Green hasn't played at all in the series due to a plantar fascia strain.

Green last played in Game Two of the Nets' first-round series against the Boston Celtics.

The Nets lead the Bucks 2-1 in the best-of-7 matchup.

