Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Jun 13
    NBA

    Harden still out but Green could rejoin Nets for Game 4 vs Bucks

    by Associated Press
    6 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    MILWAUKEE — The Brooklyn Nets again won't have James Harden but could have forward Jeff Green back for Game Four of their second-round playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

    Nets coach Steve Nash said on Saturday that Harden is out and Green is questionable for Sunday's game. Nash added that both players are "progressing well."

    Harden hasn't played since leaving Game One of the series in the opening minute with tightness in his right hamstring. Green hasn't played at all in the series due to a plantar fascia strain.

    Green last played in Game Two of the Nets' first-round series against the Boston Celtics.

    The Nets lead the Bucks 2-1 in the best-of-7 matchup.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again