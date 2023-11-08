San Sebastian Stags stay in playoff frame after rout of Letran

SAN Sebastian dismantled Letran, 94-75, to keep its playoff hopes alive in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament on Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

The Stags were so dominant they led by as many as 29 points on the way to their fifth win in 14 games, enough to stay in the frame for a Final Four spot.

Letran fell to 1-13 in a horror season - their lone win coming against the Stags in the first round.

Paeng Are registered a career-high 23 points to go with four rebounds and six assists while Romel Calahat finished with 21 points, three rebounds, and three assists for the Stags.

Jay Garupil led Letran with 16 points, six rebounds and, five assists while Kobe Monje added 13 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

Nicko Fajardo suffered an injury early in the first quarter after an awkward landing and was brought to the hospital for treatment.

The scores:

SSC-R 94 - Are 23, Calahat 21, Desoyo 13, Re. Gabat 13, Felebrico 10, Escobido 7, Una 6, Sumoda 1, Shanoda 0, Chuidian 0, Velasco 0, Singson 0

Letran 75 - Garupil 16, Monje 13, Go 13, Cuajao 8, Javillonar 8, Ariar 6, Bautista 4, Fajardo 3, Bojorcelo 2, Batallier 2, Nunag 0, Jumao-as 0, Brilliantes 0, Santos 0

Quarterscores: 25-22; 51-38; 70-50; 25-24

