NBTC an early witness to NBA lottery pick Jalen Green's potential

AS early as the first time Jalen Green stepped into the country back in 2018, people knew that he was going to be a star.

And it's the very reason the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) feels honored to have given the platform to the 19-year-old high-flyer to reconnect with his roots even before he became the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

"It was a true privilege having Jalen Green come play in the NBTC National Finals for two consecutive years. His commitment to come to the SM Mall of Asia Arena and play in Manila displayed his love for his Filipino roots and we're honored to have him," said NBTC program director Eric Altamirano.

Jalen Green's NBTC roots

Green, whose Filipino lineage can be traced to his mother Bree who hailed from Ilocos Sur, was an absolute superstar when he suited up for FilAm Sports USA in the 2018 and 2019 iterations of the National Finals.

He even set the record for most points scored in a game after dropping 51 points against eventual champion National University-Nazareth School in his first go-round.

The 6-foot-6 guard also steered FilAm Sports USA to the Fantastic Eight the following year, only to bow out at the hands of San Beda. He, though, was named as that year's Tournament MVP.

Altamirano is happy to see the continuous development of Green, from his days in San Joaquin Memorial High School in Fresno, to Prolific Prep, to the NBA G League Ignite team, and now in the NBA as he is set to suit up for the Houston Rockets.

"I have seen Jalen up close and watched this young man electrify the crowd with his exceptional level of play but more than that, he endeared himself to so many people he interacted with. A very humble person on and off the court, truly an inspiration to our young basketball players," he said.

Green becomes only the third player of Filipino descent to play in the NBA after Raymond Townsend and Jordan Clarkson.

