THE NBA will unveil a list of 75 greatest players in league history as it celebrates its 75th anniversary in the 2021-22 season.

A panel composed of members of the media, current and former players, coaches, general managers, and team executives came up with the 75th Anniversary Team to be announced in October.

"The 2021-22 season will be truly special as we celebrate 75 years of NBA basketball," said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as this season will also be commemorated as NBA 75.

"We look forward to honoring the players and teams – both past and present – who have inspired generations of fans around the world."

The NBA also honored top players in 1996 when it celebrated its 50th anniversary.

That team was led by legends like Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird.

In celebration of this momentuous occasion, diamond on-court elements will be integrated for all 30 teams, as seen in the diamond NBA 75 logo as well as the diamond Nike swoosh logos on the team's jerseys.

Wilson also marks its return to the league as its new official game ball partner starting in the 2021-22 season. Wilson was the NBA's basketball manufacturer and the official game ball for the league's first 37 seasons.

Cleveland will be the site of the NBA All-Star 2022, the first time for the city to host the midseason spectacular since staging it in the league's golden year back in 1997.

