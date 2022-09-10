NBA salary cap, tax level expected to rise in 2023-24

NEW YORK — The NBA told its teams on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) that it still expects to see a significant jump in the salary cap and tax level in the 2023-24 season.

Based on current projections, the cap will rise 8.4 percent, and the tax level will rise 7.8% over this season.

See Cavs enter East title conversation as roster teardown continues for Jazz

Both figures — $134 million for the salary cap in 2023-24, $162 million as the tax level — would set records, and both are $1 million higher than the league's most recent projections made in June. The looming 2022-23 season has a cap of $123.655 million, a tax level of $150.267 million.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Also on Friday, the league told teams that total luxury tax payments for the coming season would be around $660 million, half of which would fund revenue sharing and the other half distributed in equal shares — about $17 million each — to the teams not currently projected to have to pay the tax.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

But that tax number can, and almost certainly will, fluctuate wildly before a final calculation is made at the end of the regular season.

Training camps in the NBA begin later this month, with the regular season starting Oct. 18.

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.