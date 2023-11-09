Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Scratch it from the resumé: NBA takes a rebound away from Adebayo stat line

    NBA review denies Adebayo 20-rebound triple-double
    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW YORK — Bam Adebayo had Miami's first 20-rebound triple-double in team history. Until he didn't.

    The NBA, which reviews every stat from every game and often makes changes during and even after contests, took away one of the rebounds Adebayo was credited with in Miami's 108-107 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night (Tuesday, Manila time).

    That means Adebayo's final line was 22 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists. Still a triple-double, the sixth of his regular-season career and seventh when including playoff games — just not one of the 20-rebound variety.

    The only other player in Heat history to grab 19 rebounds as part of a triple-double was Lamar Odom, who had 30 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists in Miami's 102-96 win over Sacramento on March 6, 2004.

      PHOTO: AP

