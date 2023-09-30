Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA suspends free agent Joshua Primo four games for exposing himself to women

    Primo, 12th pick overall in 2021, has not played in the NBA since the Spurs terminated his contract last October
    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW YORK — The NBA suspended former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) for four games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league.

    League investigators said that Primo engaged in inappropriate behavior by exposing himself to women.

    Primo insists his conduct was not intentional, the league said, and investigators found no evidence that he engaged in any misconduct apart from the brief exposures.

    Nonetheless, the NBA said his behavior does not conform to league standards and warrants discipline.

    Primo, a 20-year-old Canadian who spent one college season at Alabama, has not played in the NBA since the Spurs terminated his contract last October. The Spurs chose him with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 draft.

