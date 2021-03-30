Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Key dates for NBA teams and prospects: 2021 combine, lottery, draft schedule set

    by Associated Press
    4 hours ago
    Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State, Fil-Am Jalen Green of G League Ignite and Jalen Suggs of Gonzaga are among the top prospects this year.

    NEW YORK — The NBA has scheduled this year's draft for July 29, though it has yet to announce the location for the event.

    Other key dates going into the draft were also revealed on Monday Tuesday, Manila time): The draft combine is scheduled for June 21 through June 27, the draft lottery will be held June 22 and July 19 is the deadline for early-entry candidates to withdraw from the draft.

    Early-entry candidates must apply for the draft by May 30, the NBA said.

    The locations for the draft combine and lottery are also still undecided. In recent years prior to the pandemic, those events took place in Chicago and the lottery preceded a game in either the Eastern or Western conference finals.

    This season's NBA Finals, if they go the full seven games, are scheduled to end July 22.

