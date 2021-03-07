NBA revisits draft age requirement, one-and-done policy

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he and NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts have ongoing dialogue about whether to allow players to enter the NBA draft at the age of 18 again and essentially eliminating the so-called one-and-done policy where players in most circumstances need to go to college for a year before turning pro.

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice chaired a commission three years ago that recommended changing the rule, and has had discussions with Roberts and Silver about that topic.

"We both agreed that as part of the process of looking at a new collective bargaining agreement, we should discuss that issue," Silver said.

SUMMER LEAGUE

THERE are no "concrete plans" to resume summer league later this year in Las Vegas, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said.

Last year's league was canceled because of the pandemic, and the NBA Finals are scheduled to go until as late as July 22 — around when summer league is usually concluding.

Continue reading below ↓

"I think we're going to end up (with) maybe an abbreviated summer league, mini-camps and other opportunities," Silver said. "Everything's on the table now."

COACHING DIVERSITY

Of the NBA's 30 teams, seven have Black coaches, and the Minnesota Timberwolves were criticized by some last month for passing over assistant coach David Vanterpool, who is Black, and hiring Chris Finch to replace Ryan Saunders.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Even the National Basketball Coaches Association said hiring processes need to be more transparent, and said it wants to work with the league on initiatives that will improve future coaching searches. Silver wants those as well, but doesn't want them to simply exist and be hollow.

"I don't want to create a process in which people are checking the boxes, and that someone becomes 'the Black candidate who got interviewed, but didn't get the job, everyone knows that person wasn't really going to get the job, but somebody went through a process to appease the league office or somebody else," Silver said. "It requires real engagement."

Continue reading below ↓