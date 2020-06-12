NBA eyes slightly earlier return date at Disney campus

NBA fans can get even more excited as the league is planning to return slightly earlier than scheduled.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the NBA’s plan to adjust its scheduled comeback from July 31 to a day earlier: July 30.

The constants are the venue: the Disney campus in Orlando, Florida, and the format that will see 22 teams converging and playing at least eight games each, then transition into a play-in tournament to complete the playoff picture.

Wojnarowski explained further the timetables, with six teams getting eliminated after 35 to 40 days based on play-in elimination, and only eight teams remaining after 53 days. The finals could be played after a maximum of 82 days.

The league is still ironing out some kinks, especially health and safety protocols.