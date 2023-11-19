Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Nov 19
    NBA

    SGA's 40 points, Holmgren buzzer-beater help Thunder beat Warriors in OT

    Curry return can't stop the bleeding for shorthanded Dubs
    by Associated Press
    Just now
    chet holmgren okc vs warriors
    PHOTO: AP

    SAN FRANCISCO — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 40 points, six rebounds and six assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder sent the Golden State Warriors to their sixth straight loss with a 130-123 overtime victory in the NBA on Saturday night (Sunday, Manila time).

    Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, then Oklahoma City rookie Chet Holmgren responded with a game-tying shot from deep to beat the buzzer and send the game to overtime. The Thunder outscored the Warriors 13-6 in the extra period to seal back-to-back wins at Chase Center and secure the season series, 2-1.

    OKC rookie Holmgren hits season high

    Holmgren scored a season-high 36 points and added 10 rebounds and five assists, and Jaylin Williams had 22 points and six rebounds

    Isaiah Joe’s streak of consecutive made 3-pointers that began with his 7-for-7 showing on Thursday ended at eight in a row with a buzzer-beater to close out the first quarter. He finished the night with 10 points off the bench.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    chet holmgren okc vs warriors steph curry

    Wiggins scored a season-high 31 points and was 12 of 19 with five 3s, and Stephen Curry had 25 points in his return from a right knee strain as the Warriors fell to 1-6 on their home floor. It was the first time this season that Curry has appeared in a game and not led Golden State in scoring.

    CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Watch Now

    Even with Curry's return, the Warriors were again short-handed, missing Draymond Green (five-game suspension) and Gary Payton II (left foot strain). Payton is not expected to miss significant time after an MRI revealed no structural damage, and Green isn't eligible to return until Nov. 28 at Sacramento.

    UP NEXT

    Thunder: Visit the Trailblazers on Sunday night.

    Warriors: Host the Rockets on Monday night.

    Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again