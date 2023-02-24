Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Feb 24
    NBA

    76ers get last laugh vs Brooks, Grizzlies as Raptors, Magic, Kings win

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    Joel Embiid James Harden Dillon Brooks
    Joel Embiid and James Harden engage Dillon Brooks in a scuffle.
    PHOTO: AP

    76ERS 110, GRIZZLIES 105

    PHILADELPHIA — Tobias Harris made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 39 seconds left, James Harden scored 31 points, and Joel Embiid had 27 points and 19 rebounds to help Philadelphia beat Memphis.

    NBA results February 24

    The 76ers shrugged off three of their worst quarters of the season to turn in a fantastic fourth that nearly shook the arena with each clutch bucket. Down by nine points late in the game, the Sixers took over.

    Desmond Bane scored 25 points for Memphis.

    RAPTORS 115, PELICANS 110

    TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 26 points, Jakob Poeltl had 21 points and a career-high 18 rebounds and Toronto beat New Orleans for itsr sixth victory in seven games.

    Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points, including a key 3-pointer in the final minute, Scottie Barnes also had 18 and O.G. Anunoby returned from injury with 12 points as the Raptors matched their season high by winning three straight.

    Brandon Ingram scored 14 of his 36 points in the fourth for New Orleans.

    MAGIC 108, PISTONS 106

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wendell Carter Jr. tipped in Paolo Banchero's missed layup at the buzzer to lift Orlando past Detroit.

    Franz Wagner added 21 points, and Carter controlled the boards in the fourth quarter, finishing with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

    Jaden Ivey led Detroit with 25 points. He hit a 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds left to tie it.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      KINGS 133, TRAIL BLAZERS 116

      SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De'Aaron Fox scored 31 points, Domantas Sabonis had his seventh triple-double of the season and Sacramento beat Portland.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Sabonis had 18 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists to help the Kings improve to 33-25. Terence Davis scored 20 points off the bench.

      Nassir Little scored 26 points for Portland. Damian Lillard (rest), Jermani Grant (rest), Jusuf Nurkic (calf strain), Anfernee Simons (ankle sprain) and Justice Winslow (ankle sprain) were all ruled out before the game.

      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Joel Embiid and James Harden engage Dillon Brooks in a scuffle.
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again