Herro, Butler combine for 54 as Heat overcome Celtics

TYLER Herro and Jimmy Butler showed the way as the Miami Heat ousteadied the Boston Celtics, 121-100, in an NBA exhibition game on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Making 10 for 15 shots including 5 of 6 from beyond the arc, Herro finished with 29 points as the Heat notched their fifth win in six games in the preseason.

Butler scored 25 on 7 of 14 shooting in 25 minutes of action for the Heat, who dominated the fourth quarter 34-19.

Jayson Tatum had 23 points for Boston, while Romeo Langford scored 18.



PHOTO: AP

