Curry shows way as Warriors overcome late Lakers rally

THE Golden State Warriors overcame a late Los Angeles Lakers, scoring a 121-114 victory in an NBA preseason game on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Stephen Curry led the way for Golden State, which led by 20 in the third but allowed Los Angeles to trim the gap to three, 107-110.

The Warriors are unbeaten in three preseason games, while the Lakers are winless in three.

Curry led all scorers, finishing with 30 points on 12 of 24 shooting.

Jordan Poole added 28, making six three-pointers, for Golden State.

Dwight Howard had 23 points, hitting eight of 11 field goal attempts, to lead the Lakers.

LeBron James scored nine points on nine points on 4 for 12 shooting in 18 minutes of play.

Russell Westbrook shot 1 for 7 for two points.

