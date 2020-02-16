Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    NBA renames All-Star Game MVP award in honor of Kobe Bryant

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    THE NBA has renamed its All-Star Game MVP award in honor of Kobe Bryant.

    Commissioner Adam Silver announced the move on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time). Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed when their helicopter crashed into the side of a mountain near Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

    Bryant became the youngest player to ever play in an All-Star Game when he made his debut in 1998 at age 19. He made the All-Star team 18 times during his stellar career with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning the MVP award a record-tying four times.

    Silver says Bryant "is synonymous with NBA All-Star and embodies the spirit of this global celebration of our game."

    PHOTO: AP

