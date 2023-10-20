Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA preview: OKC Thunder are ready to contend in the playoffs

    SGH and Co. look ripe for a deep playoff run
    by Associated Press
    4 hours ago
    Chet Holmgren
    PHOTO: AP

    OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

    Last season: 40-42, reached play-in tournament.

    Coach: Mark Daigneault (4th season, 86-150).

    What to expect: With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way, the young Thunder should reach the playoffs. Oklahoma City should be among the highest-scoring and most exciting teams in the league. Gilgeous-Alexander was a first-team All-NBA selection last season after finishing fourth in the league with 31.4 points per game. He dominated at the World Cup, leading Canada to a win over the United States in the bronze medal game.

    READ: More milestones up for grabs for NBA elder LeBron

    Oklahoma City also will have Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft who missed last season with a foot injury. In his first two preseason games, the 7-foot-1 forward/center averaged 18.5 points in 18.8 minutes of action. He has been matchup nightmare on offense who fills a key void by adding an elite rim protector on defense.

    Josh Giddey was named to the All-Rookie second team two years ago, then averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game last season for the Thunder. He stepped forward for Australia this summer and averaged a team-high 19.4 points for a team that went 3-2. He just turned 21 this month.

    alexander

    Jalen Williams, a 6-foot-6 guard/forward averaged 14.1 points and 4.5 rebounds last season. He was runner-up for Rookie of the Year and was on the All-Rookie first-team. He added strength in the offseason to help him better switch roles throughout games.

    Lu Dort, known as one of the league’s top perimeter defenders, averaged 13.7 points for the Thunder last season. He was a defensive stopper for Canada at the World Cup while averaging 8.5 points and 4.3 rebounds.

      The Thunder bench is stacked with young players who have gained experience during the rebuild the past few years. Second-year French forward Ousmane Dieng has been solid in the preseason and has a high ceiling. Oklahoma City has several established role players in Kenrich Williams, Isaiah Joe, Aleksej Pokusevski, Tre Mann, Jaylin Williams, Aaron Wiggins, Lindy Waters III and Olivier Sarr.

      Departures: None.

      Additions: Holmgren, G Vasilije Micic, F Davis Bertans.

      Josh Giddey

      Player to watch: Holmgren. He added more than 10 pounds of muscle while recovering from his injury and has been playing fearlessly in the preseason. He should be a top contender for the rookie of the year award.

      Season opener: At Chicago on Oct. 25.

