    NBA Preview: How will Chris Paul fit into the Warriors' fold?

    Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors set their sights on another title with addition of Chris Paul
    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

    Last season: 44-38.

    The champions from 2022 held off Northern California rival Sacramento in a thrilling seven-game first-round playoff matchup before losing to LeBron James and the Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

    Coach: Steve Kerr (10th season, 473-238)

    What to expect: The early season will be a key time to determine how veteran Chris Paul fits into the fold alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, who acknowledged his prior dislike for Paul over the years. They all have one thing on their minds and that's another title run come spring, so the work on their chemistry was already well underway during the summer.

    Departures: Jordan Poole, who was traded to Washington on draft night, Donte DiVincenzo and veteran leader Andre Iguodala, who has retired.

    Steve Kerr

    Additions: Paul came to the Warriors in the deal from the Wizards. Rudy Gay, Dario Saric, rookies Brandin Podziemski and Kendric Davis.

    Player to watch: Andrew Wiggins was limited to a career-low 37 regular-season games because of illness, injury and a personal matter that kept him out for two months and the final 25 regular-season games. Wiggins can't wait to get going again and find the consistency and continuity he never had last season after being a key figure in the franchise's 2022 championship run.

      Season opener: Oct. 24 vs. Phoenix Suns at Chase Center.

      FanDuel Sportsbook NBA title odds: +1400

      PHOTO: AP

