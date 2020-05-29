Most NBA GMs in favor of play-in tourney vs World Cup format to determine last seeds

MAJORITY of NBA general managers prefer holding a mini tournament among teams fighting for the last seeds in the playoffs instead of finishing the end of the regular season.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported late Thursday, Manila time the development following the conference call commissioner Adam Silver hosted with executives of all 30 teams to review the results of the survey about potential formats when action resumes.

Seventy-five percent of general managers, O’Connor reported, were in favor of holding a play-in tournament among the squads on the lower end of the playoff picture over a World Cup-style group stage.

League leaders Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks, according to O’Connor’s sources, are among those who like the play-in tournament idea over the World Cup-style group stage, which is considered to be a more difficult way tot the championship.

The GMs, however, have yet to agree on any plan.

“There was zero commitment to any one plan,” a general manager told O’Connor. “But it was a call to gather more information.”