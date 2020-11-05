NBA, players close to agreement on December 22 start to 72-game season

THE NBA and its players are moving closer to agreeing on starting the next season before Christmas.

Both parties are “progressing toward an agreement” on a December 22 start to the upcoming season, one that will have 72 games per team.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN reported the development on Thursday, Manila time after separate meetings by the Board of Governors and Players Association.

One talking point that remains is a figure on a salary escrow for players in the range of 18 percent over the next two years.

The NBA already holds 10 percent of league salaries in escrow in case revenues fail to reach expectations.

