Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Jan 3
    NBA

    Three players fined a combined $85,000 for scuffle in Hornets-Mavericks game

    by Associated Press
    15 hours ago
    Coaches and officials separate Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets players during a scuffle in the second half.
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW YORK — The NBA fined three players a total of $85,000 on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) for their roles in a dustup during a game between Charlotte and Dallas.

    The Mavericks' James Johnson was fined $40,000. For the Hornets, Cody Martin lost $25,000 and Caleb Martin $20,000.

    The commotion happened with about 2:40 left in Wednesday's game, a 118-99 victory by Charlotte .

    The NBA said Johnson deliberately pushed Cody Martin out of bounds, "aggressively confronting him and initiating the incident." Cody Martin's fine was for pushing Johnson in retaliation and making contact with a game official.

    Caleb Martin was fined for entering the action and making contact with a referee.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Read Next
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Coaches and officials separate Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets players during a scuffle in the second half.
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again