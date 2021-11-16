Timberwolves fined $250,000 for illegal offseason workouts

MINNEAPOLIS — The NBA fined the Minnesota Timberwolves $250,000 on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) for violating league rules that prohibit teams from arranging or paying for offseason practice or group workout sessions for their players outside their home market.

The punishment was connected to team activities that took place in the Miami area in early September, the league announced.

Timberwolves coaches, players and staff gathered for on-court work and off-court bonding in south Florida, where new co-owner Alex Rodriguez resides.

The team and players posted several photos and videos to social media during the trip, which took place about two weeks before president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas was fired.

New Wimberwolves co-owner Alex Rodriguez.

