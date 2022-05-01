Suns fined for violating injury reporting rules regarding Booker status

NEW YORK — The NBA fined the Phoenix Suns fined $25,000 (around P1.3 million) on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) for violating injury reporting rules by failing to disclose guard Devin Booker's participation status in an accurate and timely manner before Game Six of the first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Booker returned from a strained right hamstring to help the Suns beat the Pelicans, 115-109, on Thursday night in New Orleans in the series-ending game.

The Suns will open the second round at home against Dallas on Monday night.

Devin Booker gives the Suns a lift after sitting out three games. PHOTO: AP

