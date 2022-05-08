76ers fined $50,000 for failing to disclose Embiid injury status

NEW YORK — The Philadelphia 76ers were fined $50,000 (around P2.6 million) by the NBA on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) for violating league injury reporting rules in failing to disclose Joel Embiid's participation status in an accurate and timely manner.

Embiid returned on Friday night after missing the first two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Miami because of a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion.

He had 18 points to help Philadelphia win 99-79 and cut it series deficit to 2-1.

Game Four is on Sunday in Philadelphia.

