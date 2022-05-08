Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    76ers fined $50,000 for failing to disclose Embiid injury status

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    Joel Embiid and the Sixers trail the Heat, 1-2, in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW YORK — The Philadelphia 76ers were fined $50,000 (around P2.6 million) by the NBA on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) for violating league injury reporting rules in failing to disclose Joel Embiid's participation status in an accurate and timely manner.

    Embiid returned on Friday night after missing the first two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Miami because of a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion.

    Joel EmbiidJoel Embiid plays 36 minutes in Game Three, shooting 5 for 12.

    He had 18 points to help Philadelphia win 99-79 and cut it series deficit to 2-1.

    Game Four is on Sunday in Philadelphia.

