Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Oct 23
    NBA

    NBA set for virtual rookie draft

    by from the web
    3 hours ago
    James Wiseman, Anthony Edwards, Obi Toppin, and LaMelo Ball are among the expected top picks in the draft.
    PHOTO: AP

    THIS year’s NBA Draft on November 18 is set to be held virtually in ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut.

    ESPN reported the development, saying commissioner Adam Silver will announce the picks for the first round, before deputy commissioner Mark Tatum takes over for the second round.

    The top selections are expected to appear in the broadcast virtually.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The Minnesota Timberwolves own the No. 1 pick in a draft that has no clear favorite, with top candidates featuring Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman, LaMelo Ball, and Obi Toppin.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      ___

      Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      James Wiseman, Anthony Edwards, Obi Toppin, and LaMelo Ball are among the expected top picks in the draft.
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again