NBA set for virtual rookie draft

THIS year’s NBA Draft on November 18 is set to be held virtually in ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut.

ESPN reported the development, saying commissioner Adam Silver will announce the picks for the first round, before deputy commissioner Mark Tatum takes over for the second round.

The top selections are expected to appear in the broadcast virtually.

The Minnesota Timberwolves own the No. 1 pick in a draft that has no clear favorite, with top candidates featuring Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman, LaMelo Ball, and Obi Toppin.

