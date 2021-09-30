Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA: Out of bounds review will no longer be initiated by refs

    by Associated Press
    NEW YORK — Instant replay of out-of-bounds violations in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime of NBA games this season will be initiated by a coach's challenge, rather than referees.

    The NBA's Board of Governors approved the change Wednesday on a one-year trial basis.

    Under the previous rule, coaches could not challenge an out-of-bounds ruling within the final two minutes. The change allows coaches to challenge an out-of-bounds ruling at any point in the game.

