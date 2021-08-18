Naji Marshall posts rebound-assist double-double as Pelicans rip Wolves

NAJI Marshall had 10 rebounds and 10 assists to go along with five points as the New Orleans Pelicans rolled past the Minnesota Timberwolves, 87-59, on Tuesday in Las Vegas (Wednesday, Manila time) to finish Summer League action unbeaten.

The Pelicans didn't play rookie first-round draft pick Trey Murphy.

The Pelicans and Timberwolves both headed into this game with identical 4-0 records. The Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings reached Tuesday night's Summer League championship game instead because they also were unbeaten and had better point differentials.

Daulton Hommes scored 17 points for the Pelicans. Isaiah Miller had 13 points for the Timberwolves, who shot just 29.2 percent.

