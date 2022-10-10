Murphy, Zion power Pelicans to victory over Spurs

TREY Murphy III had 27 points and eight rebounds, Zion Williamson finished with eight points, nine rebounds and five assists in 24 minutes to lead New Orleans over the Spurs, 111-97, on Sunday in San Antonio (Monday, Manila time).

Naji Marshall scored 15 points for the Pelicans, and Jonas Valanciunas added 14 as New Orleans continued to play with stars resting or recovering from injury. Among those not active were CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram and Jaxson Hayes, who suffered a left elbow injury earlier in the week.

Murphy was 10 of 15 from the field, including 7 for 10 from beyond the arc.

Devonte Graham and Willy Hernangomez each scored 11 points. Graham added six assists and Hernangomez grabbed 10 rebounds.

Doug McDermott led the Spurs with 14 points, and Josh Richardson finished with 12. Veteran Gorgui Dieng had 10 points and nine rebounds for San Antonio.

THUNDER 144, MACCABI RA'ANANA 97

Eugene Omoruyi scored 15 points on 9-for-14 shooting in Oklahoma City's win over visiting Maccabi Ra'anana.

Ousmane Dieng, the 11th pick in last summer's draft, had 16 points for the Thunder. Aleksej Pokusevski and Jalen Williams, the 12th overall pick from Santa Clara, scored 15 points apiece.

Jason Suggs led Maccabi with 40 points on 15-for-26 shooting, including 5 of 9 from long distance. Terrence Jones had 15 points and Norris Cole contributed 12.

Willy Workman finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Maccabi.

Oklahoma City sat a number of key players, including Josh Giddey, Tre Mann and Darius Bazley. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, dealing with a left MCL sprain, remained unavailable.

