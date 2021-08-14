Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga power Warriors past Thunder

FIRST-round draft picks Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga carried Golden State past Oklahoma City, 94-84, in the NBA Summer League on Friday in Las Vegas (Saturday, Manila time).

Moody scored 22 points on 8-for-14 shooting, and Kuminga had 18 points and seven rebounds.

Kuminga was the seventh player selected in the NBA draft and Moody was the 14th.

JaQuori McLaughlin added 14 points and four assists.

Rob Edwards had 23 points on four 3-pointers for the Thunder. Theo Maledon had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists.

